Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 803 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.43.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.