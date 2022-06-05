Cloverfields Capital Group LP Buys 4,345 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $18,194,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 466.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216,134 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

KKR opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

