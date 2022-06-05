Cloverfields Capital Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.