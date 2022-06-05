Cloverfields Capital Group LP Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 1.1% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

