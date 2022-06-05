Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 801 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day moving average of $212.26. The stock has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

