Cloverfields Capital Group LP Reduces Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.