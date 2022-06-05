Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $74.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,018. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $115,257.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,720 shares of company stock worth $531,494. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

