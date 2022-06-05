Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.65

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and traded as low as $21.44. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 35,708 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.