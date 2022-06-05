Coinsbit Token (CNB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Coinsbit Token (CNB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $218,277.85 and $8,082.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,053.21 or 1.00009966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

CNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

