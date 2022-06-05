Collateral Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $94,152.70 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $94,152.70 and approximately $366.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 480.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.45 or 0.07742195 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00439840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

