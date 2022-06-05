Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $383,984.40 and $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,069.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00607318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00190075 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.