Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 18,967 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 6.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $450,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after acquiring an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $408.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

