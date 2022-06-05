Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 703 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $298.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.95 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.