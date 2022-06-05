Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,038 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 256,735 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 3.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.59% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $275,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,038,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,533 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,139,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,989,000 after purchasing an additional 762,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.