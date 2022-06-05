Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

