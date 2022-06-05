Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $21.80 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after acquiring an additional 98,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.75. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

