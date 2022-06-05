Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 794,198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 2.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $148,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

