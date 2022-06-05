Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 231,191 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,191 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.70% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $194,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $3,637,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

NYSE:FMX opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.