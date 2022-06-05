Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 2,751 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 551,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 430.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

