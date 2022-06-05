Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 28,001 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 3.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $253,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.79. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

