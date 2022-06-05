Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 7,700 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

