Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.