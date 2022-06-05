Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Eventbrite -34.10% -43.17% -7.78%

This table compares Taboola.com and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.53 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.38 Eventbrite $187.13 million 6.50 -$139.08 million ($0.77) -16.18

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taboola.com and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Eventbrite 0 1 0 0 2.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 234.54%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.50%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Eventbrite on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

