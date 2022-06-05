Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.38. 88,476,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,843,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

