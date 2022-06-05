Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.