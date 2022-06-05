Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.
AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.
In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
