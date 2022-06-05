Connable Office Inc. Has $12.70 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 174,509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $34.78 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

