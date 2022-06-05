Connable Office Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $476.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.61.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

