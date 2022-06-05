Connable Office Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 982,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,922,000 after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,678,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

