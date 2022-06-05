Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.