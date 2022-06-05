Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of COP stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

