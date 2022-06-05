Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNTB. Piper Sandler cut Connect Biopharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

