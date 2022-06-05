Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 56.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,731 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

