Contrasting Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NACCO Industries and Mongolia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NACCO Industries and Mongolia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries $191.85 million 2.17 $48.13 million $7.17 7.93 Mongolia Energy $110.72 million 0.04 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares NACCO Industries and Mongolia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries 25.65% 15.07% 10.44% Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of NACCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Mongolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia. It holds approximately 13,981 hectares of exploration and mining concession areas for coal and ferrous resources in Western Mongolia at Khushuut, Olon Bulag, and Bayan-Ulgii. The company also offers management services, and secretarial and nominee services, as well as mining and exploration advisory service; trades in coal; and operates coal washing plants. Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited is based in Hong Kong.

