Contrasting National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

National Instruments and ZoomInfo Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.14 $89.32 million $0.82 42.94 ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 22.28 $116.80 million $0.28 147.39

ZoomInfo Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Instruments. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 7.24% 15.52% 9.67% ZoomInfo Technologies 14.34% 8.46% 2.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Instruments and ZoomInfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 17 0 3.00

National Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.15%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than National Instruments.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats National Instruments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

