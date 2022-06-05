Contrasting Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda -4.20% 41.92% 2.58% Square Enix 13.99% 19.79% 14.97%

Chiyoda has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chiyoda and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Square Enix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.31 $72.01 million ($0.52) -6.81 Square Enix $3.25 billion N/A $454.40 million $3.83 13.31

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square Enix beats Chiyoda on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda (Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Square Enix (Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

