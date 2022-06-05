Convergence (CONV) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Convergence (CONV) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $332,228.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

