Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Get Core & Main alerts:

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Core & Main by 35.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,799,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.