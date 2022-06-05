Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,582 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.23 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

