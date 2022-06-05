Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.