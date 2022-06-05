Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average of $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

