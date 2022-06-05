Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 309,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $80,013,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.74.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.86.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

