Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $925,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

