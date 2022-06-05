Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

