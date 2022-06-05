Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72.

