Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.18.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.