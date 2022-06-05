Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

