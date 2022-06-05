Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $500,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

