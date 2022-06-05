Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,567,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

