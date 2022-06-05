Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after buying an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $476.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.14 and a 200-day moving average of $529.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $377.12 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.