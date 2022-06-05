Cowen Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

